Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Shows Strong Bond With Mother In New Partnership
Bam Adebayo is off to a hot start this season, averaging a near double-double with 16.3 points and just under 10 rebounds. Amidst his strong play, Adebayo has partnered with Maker's Mark, a small batch bourbon whiskey company, to launch a new limited edition bottle.
However, he is not the only Adebayo on the team. His mother, Marilyn, is getting in on the fun as well. Their new limited edition bottle is called Bam & Marilyn's 1 of 1.
On the Maker's Mark official website, Adebayo says, "My mom is my inspiration on and off the court, and it was a great experience to create our own custom blend of Maker’s Mark. Bam & Marilyn's 1 of 1 celebrates what my mom and I both love best about the iconic Kentucky bourbon."
Adebayo's loving relationship with his mother, Marilyn, has been widely covered since he has entered the league. Back in 2020, Adebayo bought his mother a new house after signing his five-year contract extension in November. A viral moment also took place between mother and son as Marilyn called the three-time All-Star on Mother's Day during a postgame presser during the 2023 NBA playoffs.
Most players don't have the opportunity to participate in partnerships with their parents but seeing the Adebayos do so could start a new trend throughout the NBA.
Bam & Marilyn's 1 of 1 is available for a limited time in Miami. For more information about this partnership, visit the Maker's Mark website.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan