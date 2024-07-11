Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Still Sore Over Repeated DPOY Snubs

Bam Adebayo is still upset over not winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. Despite playing with players who went undrafted, Bam Adebayo believes the Miami Heat defense is among the best in the league.

Scott Salomon

Apr 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) controls the ball wile Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first half in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) controls the ball wile Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first half in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Bam Abedayo is still frustrated he has not yet won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award,.

He's made the All-Defensive team every year since 2019-2020. He finished third in the DPOY voting behind Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama.

“A point guard (Marcus Smart) got it over me, a center (Rudy Gobert) got it over me, a power forward (Jaren Jackson Jr.) has gotten it over me,” Adebayo said to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports. “The goalposts move for me, in certain degrees. It’s me and a lot of undrafted dudes, and we still have a top-five defense."

While Adebayo might not have won the DPOY award, he did play in the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. He also won an Olympic gold medal in 2020.

“These other guys have All-NBA dudes (around them). Some of it is, they don’t really care about us and that’s fine," Adebayo said. "I think they should pay attention to consistency because being top five DPOY, I think I have the longest streak of All-Defensive teams, so the goalposts move for me.”

Adebayo faces off against Gobert and Wembanyama when the United States plays France in the Olympics later this month in Paris.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, who has often campaigned for Adebayo for postseason accolades, was not surprised this issue still strikes a nerve.

"We're still talking about that?" Spoelstra said. "Good."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL