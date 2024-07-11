Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Still Sore Over Repeated DPOY Snubs
Bam Abedayo is still frustrated he has not yet won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award,.
He's made the All-Defensive team every year since 2019-2020. He finished third in the DPOY voting behind Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama.
“A point guard (Marcus Smart) got it over me, a center (Rudy Gobert) got it over me, a power forward (Jaren Jackson Jr.) has gotten it over me,” Adebayo said to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports. “The goalposts move for me, in certain degrees. It’s me and a lot of undrafted dudes, and we still have a top-five defense."
While Adebayo might not have won the DPOY award, he did play in the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. He also won an Olympic gold medal in 2020.
“These other guys have All-NBA dudes (around them). Some of it is, they don’t really care about us and that’s fine," Adebayo said. "I think they should pay attention to consistency because being top five DPOY, I think I have the longest streak of All-Defensive teams, so the goalposts move for me.”
Adebayo faces off against Gobert and Wembanyama when the United States plays France in the Olympics later this month in Paris.
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, who has often campaigned for Adebayo for postseason accolades, was not surprised this issue still strikes a nerve.
"We're still talking about that?" Spoelstra said. "Good."
