Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Was 'All Over' Brian Windhorst For Harsh Prediction
The Team USA-related dispute between Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo and NBA analyst Brian Windhorst is coming to a close.
The conflict started when Windhorst predicted Adebayo as possibly the next Team USA star to sit out a game, like Jayson Tatum against Serbia. Instead, Adebayo thrived with the second unit versus South Sudan, recording 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting. He followed up this performance with a social media post, calling out Windhorst's original remark.
The NBA analyst didn't go silent, however, sharing Adebayo had much to say in regards to his harsh prediction.
"Bam Adebayo was all over me after the game," Windhorst said on SportsCenter. "Because I speculated that he might be the player that would see his minutes reduced to get Tatum back in the game."
Windhorst's latest comment isn't totally accurate, as he did more than just predict a reduction in playing time. He shared on the Pat McAfee Show that "Tatum's gonna be out there. They're gonna be switching all of those screens because they gotta play the perimeter, and there may be a guy like Bam Adebayo that gets benched...”
While he never directly made the claim of Adebayo sitting an entire game, it was clearly implied. He is not the only one waiting to repsect the Heat big man's talent, as CBS Sports' Ashley Nicole Moss recently looked to discredit his strong play.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.