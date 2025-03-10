Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell On Bam Adebayo: "Best Defender I've Ever Seen In My Life"
Davion Mitchell, one of the Miami Heat's trade deadline acquisitions this season and immediate fan favorite, recently made an interesting declaration during his appearance the Five on the Floor podcast
"Bam is is completely different. He's the best defender I've ever seen in my life, I mean, just honestly, to be honest with you, I've ever played with or I've ever seen because you can guard anyone on the floor, you can rebound, you also score the ball." Mitchell said: "Yeah, like, nah, I don't see no one doing that, honestly."'
Mitchell has proven to be quite the defender, with the Heat allowing about five fewer points per 100 possessions while he's on the floor compared to when he isn't. He ranks in the 91st percentile in Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus. He also ranks in the top five in Basketball Index's Perimeter Isolation Defense statistic.
Meanwhile, Adebayo, the Heat's longtime defensive anchor and a perennial All-Defense Team candidate, has ranked in the 90th percentile or higher in DEPM for his career.
Outside of Adebayo and Mitchell, the Heat put out a rotation that includes multiple guys who positively impact the game on the defensive end like Haywood Highsmith, Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, Kyle Anderson and Pelle Larsson. While speaking about Bam's defensive prowess, Mitchell also made sure to compliment the amount of defensive talent on his new Heat team.
"I mean, then you got so many versatile defenders, like you said, like, man, we can be really dangerous. I mean, but we just got to be patient, keep working, man, and keep believing in what we can do, believing in the system, believing in each other, and then we're going to be really good."
Mitchell elaborated further: "I mean, it's been amazing. I mean, especially kind of like, you know, a lot of teams that only have like two good defenders or three good defenders, I feel like we have like a we can make a five, like we can actually put a five out there that can actually defend one through five, and they can defend really well at a high level, you know what I'm saying? And it's like, we got length, we can rebound, we can score, like, it's like that type of thing where we can play so many different lineups In a game, if we need to get stops or if we need to score points, just to win the game."
The Heat's defense, however, has not been what fans expected after acquiring three players who have been known for that end of the floor throughout their careers, ranking 22nd in halfcourt defensive rating since their debut game against the Celtics on Feb. 10th. Mitchell commented on their consistency:
"But I think, man, the more and more we learn about each other, cause I mean, obviously we're still learning, like Wiggs is still learning the system, I'm still learning the system, Kyle is definitely still learning the system. We're still trying to be the best players we can be in their system because they've been playing fifty games together, so they have the things that they do, so we're trying to add our stuff." He continued: "We're trying to basically be team players, obviously, and we want to buy in. So we got to figure out what's the best way to do that and to help us win. I mean, and then when we get fully healthy, we get to do that actually in the game instead of just practice, you know what I'm saying? So actually go to war against other teams that we're going to need, especially for the Playoffs."