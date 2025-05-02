Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell Receives Huge Praise From Veteran Teammate
The Miami Heat need to strongly consider re-signing guard Davion Mitchell.
His teammate Kevin Love agrees. Love sat down with the Miami Heat On SI, discussing Mitchell's progression throughout the season fueling Miami's late postseason push.
“Since he arrived in Miami, he’s been a guy that fits who we are and what we’re about,” Love said. “He’s just a worker, and I think you’ve seen his work pay off.”
Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in his 30 games with the Heat. His overtime performance against the Atlanta Hawks and contributions against the Cleveland Cavaliers highlighted his potential in Miami.
But Love says his impact goes even beyond the stats.
"Davion really put in the work, even if it didn't show up in the stat sheet. And then you did see all the other work and stuff that showed up in the stat sheet in Atlanta," Love said.
After the Heat's first-round elimination, Mitchell expressed his gratitude for his Heat tenure as he faces free agency this offseason.
"I had an amazing time here," Mitchell said in his postgame presser. "I love my teammates, love the coaching staff, and love the adversity we went through. We accomplished something no one has ever done before, being the tenth seed getting in the playoffs.”
