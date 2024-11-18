Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Continues Strong Production Off The Bench
On Sunday, Duncan Robinson did everything he could to help the Miami Heat against the Indiana Pacers.
Robinson finished with 20 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field, including going perfect from the line (3 for 3), 5 of 7 from the three-point line. He also had four rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes.
Because the Heat were shorthanded, Robinson took advantage of the opportunities.
Robinson hit a big shot in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 97-97, but afterward, all the momentum went toward the Pacers. The Heat’s defense couldn’t slow down the Pacers offense.
“Just didn’t get stops down the stretch,” Robinson said. “We were scoring enough, couldn’t find a way to get stops.”
Robinson is disappointed with the team’s performance during their six-game road trip. The Heat went 2-4.
Robinson and the rest of the team must shift their focus as they come home to play against the Philadelphia Sixers.
“Disappointing trip for sure,” Robinson said. “I thought we had a chance to be better than what our record shows; obviously, there are some good things to take away from it, never satisfied, but you know, we’re just excited. It’s a great thing about the NBA. There is another one tomorrow, so um, excited to get back to play in front of our fans and get this figured out.”
Robinson led the bench in scoring. It’s Robinson's third double-digit performance in the last five games.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina