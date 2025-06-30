Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Draws Interest From Eastern Competitor
Free agency kicks off Monday at 6 p.m., with any last-minute trade rumors or free-agency decisions skyrocketing before any official moves.
Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson is among those drawing outside interest. Robinson declined his $20 million option for next season, making him available for free agency. The Detroit Pistons have reportedly already been shopping for the veteran shooter to bolster their backcourt.
"The Pistons are likewise said to be weighing a run at Miami's Duncan Robinson to potentially fill their sudden need for shooting in addition to the interest in LeVert. Robinson opted Sunday to bypass his $19.9 million player option for next season, but the move was made, sources said, with the expectation that the Heat and Robinson would work together on a new deal or pursue his exit via sign-and-trade."
Pistons standout Malik Beasley averaged 16.3 points on 41.6 percent from 3-point range, but Detroit still ranked middle-of-the-pack in shooting from the arc. Robinson would create shooting in the starting lineup, create space for Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. After star guard Jaden Ivey went down in the middle of the season, the highest-scoring player in the starting lineup was Tobias Harris at 13.7 points.
With another solid shooter in the rotation, Detroit would return as an Eastern contender next season and build on its upward trend. Should the Pistons pursue Robinson, they would either sign him as a free agent or entertain a sign-and-trade with Miami.
