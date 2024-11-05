Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson’s Starting To Get Into Rhythm?
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has started to get into a rhythm.
Robinson had an underrated, solid performance against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
He provided some value off the bench on a night when he got overshadowed by Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Pelle Larsson.
Robinson recorded nine points, three rebounds, and three assists on 3-for-5 from the field, 3-for-3 from downtown in 14 minutes. That’s a solid contribution in a limited playing time.
It’s not a double-double or a triple-double, but this is a good start for Robinson to get it going. He’s very valuable to this team.
Robinson has heard all the criticism. Many people feel he’s overpaid, too slow, and a one-dimensional player. He’s been in trade talks in the past.
He has handled criticism with ease and has been professional about everything. Robinson plays with confidence and positivity.
Robinson could sometimes struggle, but he’s undoubtedly one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in league history.
He makes 19 million this season. It’s early in the season, and the coaching staff believes in him and his ability to do the job.
The organization never lost confidence in him through the highs and lows.
His performance against the Kings might be a sign of great things to come for Robinson.
Robinson is averaging six points, one rebound, one assist, and shooting 31 percent from the field this season through five games.
