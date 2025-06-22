Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Reveals Crucial Factor In Delivering Historic Finals MVP
As the 2024-2025 season ends with Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, Dwyane Wade reminisced on his historic 2006 performance.
On the WY Network, the Miami Heat legend explained how crucial it is to have an alpha mindset as a young star closing in on their first opportunity to win a championship and Finals MVP.
“I think the individual mindset is that I have to be undeniable,” Wade explained. “I remember telling myself that I have to be undeniable. No one can see the cracks. No one can see weakness. With me being undeniable, my teammates are going to have to know they can depend on me no matter what’s going on in this game.”
“It’s going to be my responsibility to make sure that my guys stay confident because all I need is you to get me to that place,” Wade continued. “Help me get there. Y’all do your job, and I’m going to do mine. My job as the star player is to be the MVP. Give me the ball and let me finish this thing out.”
Wade finished the series averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 46.8 percent shooting and 27.3 percent from three-point range. His all-around dominance led to the Heat’s first championship in franchise history.
