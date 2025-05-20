Inside The Heat

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Weighs In On Viral 100 Men Vs. Gorilla Debate

Bryan Townes

Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles former player Dwyane Wade plays the drum with the school's band after defeating the Xavier Musketeers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles former player Dwyane Wade plays the drum with the school's band after defeating the Xavier Musketeers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has spent most of his time covering the NBA playoffs and the Jimmy Butler saga for his podcast.

However, on the WY Network, Wade discussed the viral hypothetical debate about who would win between 100 men against one gorilla.

“I went to Africa and I got a chance to go to the safaris in Africa,” Wade explained. “Like we got a chance to go watch the lion. So, we’re watching the lion and its sleep under the tree by the water, though. The lion had placed itself by the water. So, can’t no other animal can get in the water because they’re afraid. I saw them watching a sleeping lion, and I’m watching all these animals try to get some water. The lion was (expletive) with them, and every animal ran away from the water.”

“We watched this for hours,” Wade continued.” “So, no. You’re not walking up on a gorilla. 100 men vs one gorilla, I am taking the gorilla. You could say 100,000 men and I’m still taking the one gorilla.”

One of the main factors they discussed in favor of the gorilla is fear. People could only win if they worked as a team and sacrificed a decent amount of their group to overwhelm the gorilla. However, many random people would be scared even to get close to it.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. Already Working With Famous Trainer

Dwyane Wade Shares Motivational Words For Jayson Tatum’s Return

Published
Bryan Townes
BRYAN TOWNES

Bryan attended Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia with a focus on sports management. While he didn't grow up an NBA fan, he became one after playing the popular NBA2K video game. From Jimmy Butler to Ray Allen to Chris Bosh, Bryan has followed the Heat for the past several years.