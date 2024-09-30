Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Addresses Team’s Durability Issues
The Miami Heat are a talented group on paper.
So, what’s stopping this team from going the way? The team’s durability issues are a primary factor in why they can’t get over the hump.
On media day, coach Erik Spoelstra addressed his thoughts on the team’s health.
“We think it will be better this year. Sometimes you have to breathe that into existence,” Spoelstra said.
Spoelstra, the third longest-tenured coach in NBA history, believes everyone “will be ready” for the new season from a durability standpoint. The only player who is not ready yet is Josh Richardson. He’s still recovering from a shoulder surgery.
Terry Rozier enters his first full season with the club. Rozier, 30, went down with a neck injury at the end of last season, but is ready to compete.
“This is the most work he’s put in in a long time," Spoelstra said. "I’m really excited about the possibilities for Terry. For whatever reason, he’s a forgotten guy. We will fortunate he’s with us and healthy. I’ve seen him put in the work, the type of talent he is, and how he can impact winning.”
That’s a high praise from Spoelstra for Rozier. We hope that Rozier’s impact will pay off dividends.
It will be an interesting dynamic to see Butler, Adebayo, Rozier, and Herro on the court. The chemistry must click. However, Spoelstra and the rest of the team are not worried.
The Heat feel they can compete with any team in the East. For the last two seasons, they played in the Play-In Tournament, in which one of the two seasons they reached the NBA Finals.
Their goal is to stay healthy and avoid the play-in tournament before winning a title.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina