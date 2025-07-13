Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Reveals Remedy For Jaime Jaquez Sophomore Slump
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez was considered the steal of the 2023 NBA draft. He was among the top rookies of the class, but it was followed with a sophomore slump. After struggling in Year No. 2, Jaquez is hoping to bounce back.
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Jaquez needs to go back to what made him a breakout rookie.
"He's a downhill guy," Spoelstra said while speaking with reporters at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. "He's aggressive. He's crafty, he's clever. Now, it's about making the paint-decision reads."
Spoelstra hinted Jaquez may have emphasized the 3-point shot too much. They want him to get back to playing as an energy, intangibles guy while scoring off drives to the basket.
"I don't want it to be his whole game based on whether he's making the three-point shot," Spoelstra said. "That's not him at his best. Him at his best are the plays that are unscripted...Now, he has to make complex decisions when the help is there."
Jaquez is among three players Spoelstra appears to have challenged this offseason. He said second-year center Kel-el Ware needs to improve his "professionalism" by practicing hard on a daily basis. He also said he wants fourth-year forward Nikola Jovic to make another leap in the summer.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Heat Predicted To Land LeBron James In Blockbuster Trade Sending $109 Million All-Star To Lakers
Udonis Haslem Drops Truth Bomb Regarding Heat Potential Superstar Trade Target