Miami Heat's Group Revealed For In-Season Emirates NBA Cup
While the Miami Heat are having a notable offseason, trading for Norman Powell and re-signing Davion Mitchell, there are new details regarding their scheduling for the first half of the season.
The NBA Cup was first introduced in 2023 as an in-season tournament and part of an attempt by the NBA to avoid load management from its star players. The NBA wants to incentivize teams that are not just punting until the playoffs. This year, the NBA Cup is sponsored by Emirates and the groups were revealed on Wednesday.
The Miami Heat are part of East Group C alongside other Eastern Conference teams including the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.
"Starting October 31, all 30 teams will compete for the NBA Cup with 8 teams advancing out of groups into the knockout rounds, with the semifinals and championship held in Las Vegas, December 13 and 16," the NBA said in a statement posted to X.
In a change to the format of the tournament, the NBA Cup will begin just over a week after the official start of the regular season. The last two NBA Cups began in early November.
The Miami Heat did not win their groups during the last two tournaments, eliminating them from the NBA Cup prior to the knockout stage. With new additions since last year's Cup, such as Powell, Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins, the Heat could make a push this season in a relatively weaker group.