Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. Already Showing Sixth Man Value
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr had his best performance of the season Monday against the Detroit Pistons.
Jaquez did a little bit of everything by recording 12 points on 5-of-10 from the field, nine rebounds, and three steals in a season-high 32 minutes. His scoring could have been better if not for missing a putback layup and dunk in the fourth quarter.
Jaquez is shooting well from the perimeter. In three games, he’s only missed one three-pointer. He went 2-for-2 in the season opener against the Orlando Magic, 2-for-2 against the Charlotte Hornets, and 2-for-3 against the Detroit Pistons.
There’s no denying Jaquez has proven so far that he can lead the second unit for this team. He proved it on Monday, leading the bench on both ends of the floor.
Jaquez was disruptive on defense, especially in the fourth quarter. His court vision was sensational while running transition and finding the open man.
A highlight moment for Jaquez came in the second quarter with less than five minutes left. He made some post moves in the paint while Tim Hardaway Jr. guarded him.
Jaquez is an early candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. He’s giving the Heat maximum effort.
Coach Erik Spoelstra should be content with what he’s seeing from Jaquez. The more minutes he gets, the more he will progress.
