Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. Already Working With Famous Trainer
After finishing as one of the best rookies in the 2024 class, the Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. regressed into a significant sophomore slump and fell outside their rotation.
On the Tobin Show, Brendan Tobin breaks down how Jaquez is preparing himself for a major bounce-back season, as he works out with one of the NBA’s most famous personal trainers, Chris Brickley.
“But it’s just the idea that he’s working with a guy who worked with a guy that he first modeled his game after in Jimmy Butler,” Tobin explained. “I think it’s an exciting thing because if you’re talking about this is a guy who I really like his style of game. And this is a trainer who that player, Jimmy Butler, has credited a lot for improvements or work that he does with him.”
“So if you’re Jaime Jaquez Jr. and you can go pick the brain of that guy to get a little bit better idea of what to sharpen, what to work on, or what to clean up, you do it,” Tobin continued. “And the fact that he’s doing film work already shows a lot.”
Jaquez finished the year averaging 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 46.1 percent shooting and 31.1 percent from three-point range. Even with the acquisition of Andrew Wiggins in the Butler trade, the Heat’s forward depth leaves plenty of potential for Jaquez to solidify himself into their future if he improves for his third season.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Udonis Haslem Claims Luka Doncic Should Quit If Not “Motivated”
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Bold New York Knicks Claim