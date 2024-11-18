Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr Dealing With Ankle Injury
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr sustained an ankle injury when he stepped on TJ McConnell’s foot in the third quarter on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.
Jaquez spoke after the game about his injury and was surprised that coach Erik Spoelstra took him out of the game.
“Definitely surprised,” Jaquez said. “I shot the shot and was ready to get back on defense, and then, you know, took a little jump backpedal back, and I just felt it. I twisted my ankle, but it didn’t feel great. It’s one of those things, man. You get unlucky sometimes, but I’ve been in this situation before. You know sprains are nothing new to me.”
Jaquez believes good rehab will get him back on the court as soon as possible.
“I’ve had a history of being able to bounce back from these ankle sprains,” Jaquez said. “I’ve had quite a few of them throughout my career, so looking at this, I know I have a better understanding of where I’m at tomorrow. A lot of times, you know, it hurts a lot at the moment, it dies down a little bit, and then the next morning, it, you know, swells up, and you start feeling the pain, so have a better grasp tomorrow. Just get on this flight and go from there.”
Jaquez had two points, three rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes before he left the game.
The team is already experiencing injury problems, with Jimmy Butler out due to an ankle injury. The Heat are hoping that Jaquez won’t miss too many games.
Jaquez has missed three games so far due to a stomach illness.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
