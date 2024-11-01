Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shows Support To His Hometown Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. was surley excited to watch his hometown team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, win the World Series by defeating the New York Yankees in five games.
Jaquez did not shy away from showing his love and support for his team.
Jaquez shared his love for baseball in an interview with Heat on FanDuel Sports Network, even admitting he believed baseball was once his calling.
“My favorite team growing up was the Dodgers,” Jaquez said. “I had a very deep passion for baseball to the point where I thought that’s what I wanted to do with my life. My goal was to be closer because I would just be in the dugout eating sunflower seeds and hot dogs and go out and pitch for two innings. That sounds like a pretty good life to me; I’ve had some of the best conversations in the dugout, and some of the funniest comedic moments in my life were in baseball dugouts. It’s a different vibe in baseball.”
The Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, but it was the year filled with unexpected circumstances. This championship likely feels more meaningful because it was an entire 162-game season.
Jaquez would’ve loved to attend the Dodgers' parade, but he has business to take care of as the Heat travel to Mexico City for a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina