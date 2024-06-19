Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade Appear On Top 50 NBA Playoff Performers List
The Miami Heat are in the upper echelon of organizations that thrive in the NBA playoffs, highlighted by superstars Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.
Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of the top 50 playoff performers of all-time, where Wade and Butler came in at No. 20 and 35, respectively.
Wade's success kicked off just a few years into his career, winning a championship alongside NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in 2006. He earned his lone Finals MVP award, averaging 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 49.7 percent shooting and 37.8 percent from three-point range. Following a gap in postseason success, he was joined by stars LeBron James and Chris Bosh. The Big Three walked away with two titles in 2012 and 2013, taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.
"Throughout his peak, Wade's slashing, playmaking and finishing made him one of the game's most dynamic and dangerous offensive players," B/R's Andy Bailey wrote. "And though he was only 6'4", he had the ability to guard multiple positions and even protect the rim a bit."
Meanwhile, Butler led the Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances despite joining the team less than five years ago. He seemingly flips a switch once the postseason comes around, seeing a spike in averages nearly every year. Butler should return with a vengeance next season, as he missed the playoffs due to injury. The Heat lost in a gentleman's sweep to the eventual-champion Boston Celtics.
"Jimmy Butler is still an active player, and he's yet to win an NBA title. Having him tip off the list may ruffle some feathers, but that's how good he's been in the playoffs throughout his career," Bailey wrote. "And though he's done plenty to earn acclaim during the regular season, he's long been known for finding an entirely different level when the playoffs start."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
