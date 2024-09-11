Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Has More Motivation After Website Gives Unkind Ranking
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler already has enough motivation.
Recently, HoopsHype listed Butler at No. 30 among the Top 100 players entering this season. The list probably just adds fuel to the fire for Butler.
He is familiar with the No. 30, given he was the 30th pick in the 2011 draft. The number is not the problem. It’s some of the players who were ranked higher.
Butler deserves a spot ahead of Trae Young, Paolo Banchero, and Pascal Siakam. We understand that all three are talented, younger, and more durable.
Butler got hurt last year, but you still don’t want to underestimate him. He is a better two-way player and has more playoff experience than the others.
Young is one of the top point guards. Putting him above Butler for the new season is a head-scratcher. He brings good assets to the court, but not to the extent of Butler.
Banchero, 21, had a good season last year, but let’s pump the brakes a bit.
Siakam was a valuable asset last year for the Indians Pacers. He has a championship ring with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, too. Still, Butler has accomplished more in the postseason and delivered more impactful moments.
Butler deserves at least a No. 26 ranking. These lists should only make him want to silence the doubters.
The season can't arrive soon enough for him.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina