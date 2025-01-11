Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Labeled As 'Overrated Trade Target'
News of Jimmy Butler’s trade request continues to dominate the NBA.
Butler has reportedly narrowed his list of destinations. Earlier this week, NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported multiple teams were warned to not pursue Butler in a trade, including the Memphis Grizzlies.
Other reports say Butler has one preferred destination on his mind: the Phoenix Suns.
With the trade deadline approaching, Bleacher Report listed the five most overrated trade targets. Butler was among them.
“Although Butler may make more sense for other suitors, we've already seen how uncomfortable he can make things when he's on a team he doesn't want to play for,” the article said. “This isn't the first time he’s played that card, either.”
Before joining Miami, Butler voiced his frustration as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2018, Butler had an infamous outburst during a practice. He called out his young teammates Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns as well as the front office.
The Bleacher Report article continued, "If any team other than the Suns acquires Butler, it will have to worry about that, his potential free agency (he has a player option for 2025-26), his age (he turns 36 before next season) and his injury history. Giving up a big haul for him would come with plenty of risk."
Butler reportedly wants to play alongside All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix. His trade request comes after a tumultuous offseason where he did not receive a contract extension from the Miami Heat.
At his age, Butler wants to be extended for multiple years. Given Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s desire to sign Durant to a contract extension, it makes sense why Butler wants to play in Phoenix.
HEAT BETTING FAVORITES TO LAND FOX
The Heat are the gambling favorites to acquire Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox at +450. In terms of odds, the team lies ahead both the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.
The trade rumors surrounding Fox picked up steam in late December when the Kings fired coach Mike Brown. Rumors around league circles suggested Sacramento could start selling their integral pieces, including Fox.
The 2023 All-Star signed an extension in 2020. He is under contract for one more season but rumors say he is hoping for a supermax extension this offseason.
Fox played at Kentucky with Heat center Bam Adebayo in 2016. The two developed a strong tandem on the court. Adebayo could be a driving force for Fox to request a trade to Miami.
This season, Fox is averaging 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is shooting 48.6 percent from the field along with 32.1 percent from the arc. His 26.7 points per game rank as the sixth highest in the NBA.
At 27, Fox has been a dominant NBA scorer since being drafted by Sacramento in 2017. The team hadn't reached the playoffs with Fox until 2023. With their regular season woes, Fox could find his way out of Sacramento sooner rather than later.
REPORT: BUTLER 'HOPES' FOR TRADE TO PHOENIX
The Jimmy Butler sweepstakes are being hard-fought by many teams.
Butler reportedly listed three organizations he would like to join if traded. Those teams included the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. According to new reports, Butler seems to have honed in on one of those destinations.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Butler hopes to become a member of the Suns. He would join All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
"Word has permeated the league that Jimmy Butler hopes to be traded to Phoenix," Fischer reported. "This is no exaggeration: Every high-ranking team official contacted by The Stein Line for this story shared their belief that the Suns are the destination Butler desires on the other side of his standoff with the Heat. You hear the same sentiment even from executives with teams that have been mentioned as potential Butler suitors."
The Heat and Butler remain in a standoff after the team suspended the disgruntled star for seven games. The suspension came after his comments saying his "joy" for playing basketball was ruined in Miami.
Butler's trade request comes after an offseason where he was denied a contract extension by the Heat. Butler is looking for a long-term extension but at his age, the team felt it was risky to extend him beyond his contract.
Fischer added, "The consistent word in circulation is that Butler wants to land in the desert not only to play alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker but because Suns owner Mat Ishbia has a proven willingness to splash out the lucrative contract extension he has been unable to secure from the Heat."
To acquire Butler, the Suns would most likely have to part ways with Bradley Beal. Butler is currently making $48.8 million while Beal is making $50.2 million. In most cases, a 1-for-1 swap could work with those two salaries.
However, both teams fall under the category of tax apron teams. The Heat would not be able to acquire Beal's contract straight up for Butler as Beal is making more money than Butler. Usually, there could be some financial flexibility. With the apron, the Heat would need to add more outgoing money.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan