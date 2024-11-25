Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Makes Surprising Homecoming in New Trade Proposal
At some point in his life, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has likely heard some variation of the phrase “you can’t go home again.”
A new trade proposal involving the All-Star forward disagrees with that notion.
Long before he embodied Heat Culture and starred in Miami, Butler grew up outside Houston. Bleacher Report recently suggested the Rockets, who at 12-4 seek their first winning season in five years, could make a play for Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The proposed full trade details are below:
Heat receive: Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams, and a 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected)
Rockets receive: Jimmy Butler
Butler is an unrestricted free agent next summer. He’d likely become the Rockets’ top scoring option, albeit potentially for months rather than years.
Smith, the No. 3 pick in 2022, averages 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds, his lowest since entering the league two years ago. Brooks contributes 12.6 points and 3.6 boards for the surprising Rockets.
Call us cynical, but it’s hard to understand how this trade makes either team significantly better. Butler remains a dynamic scorer and an imposing defender, though his presence alone won’t turn the Rockets into NBA Finals contenders. Houston also runs the risk of giving valuable assets for a player who will leave in free agency.
Brooks and Smith are strong defenders in their own right, and Adams is a grizzled veteran. The trio certainly fits the Heat Culture mentality. But if the Heat intend on making the playoffs—and nothing yet makes us think Miami plans on punting this season away—then this trade doesn’t make too much sense.
Early indications are the Rockets and Heat will both be active ahead of the deadline. We’d be surprised to see the two connect on a trade, though, at least one that looks like this.
COULD HEAT TRADE ROZIER?
From watching a single Miami Heat game this season, it's clear guard Terry Rozier isn't playing up to his potential.
The Heat surprisingly acquired Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets at last year's trade deadline, expecting to see a similar level of production. Instead, the 30-year-old is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists on 38 percent shooting through 12 appearances.
Miami's front office could move on from just a year removed from the deal if Rozier doesn't return to prior form. Assuming competing for a championship with star Jimmy Butler is their top priority, acquiring star-level talent is the No. 1 priority in February.
FanSided proposed the following major trade between the Heat and Lakers:
Lakers receive: Rozier, Josh Richardson
Heat receive: D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent
Do you think the Heat should make this move, or are they better off finding another home for Rozier?
LARSON PROVIDES SPARK OFF BENCH
Pelle Larsson knows how to maximize opportunities whenever coach Erik Spoelstra calls his number.
Larsson had a career-high 14 points on 75 percent shooting, five rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes in Sunday's win against the Dallas Mavericks. He was a plus 17.
Larsson has now scored in double figures twice this year.
“It feels good,” Larsson said. “It’s all about the first kind of run. We have so many guys off the bench that can do that and play a whole game like this, so it’s really anyone’s day, and if you're off to a good start, they’re going to trust you and put you back in.”
