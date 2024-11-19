Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Praises Tyler Herro For Carrying The Offense
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are essential to the Miami Heat’s success.
The duo combined for 48 points as the Heat erased an early 19-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-89 on Monday night.
Herro has carried the offense for the Heat this season, especially while Butler was out due to an ankle injury.
Butler and Herro were sitting side by side during a postgame press conference. Butler gave Herro praise for the way he’s been playing.
“This guy right here has been holding it down for us these first couple of games,” Butler said. “I just want to be there to help, you know, make it easy for him a little bit, and I think we're all starting to get into a rhythm, and we're going to win a couple in a row.”
Butler and Herro have played together for six seasons. The two have a profound friendship and chemistry on and off the court.
“He’s a prolific scorer and can score on all levels,” Butler said. “It’s really impressive more than anything. I like the fact, and I think we all like the fact that he takes a challenge on defense more like he wants to guard somebody and then go down there and give 30, 40, however many that may be. We want him to keep playing like that; we always have; he’s without a doubt one of the best scorers on this team. I’m not gonna say he is the best, but he can get a bucket, that’s for damn sure.”
Butler likes to have fun with his teammates. Herro immediately turned his attention to Butler before saying a word.
“I beat you one-on-one in training camp, so don’t talk to me,” Butler said.
