Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Reportedly Ends Trade Talks With Golden State
After reportedly requesting a trade to “anywhere other than Miami,” Jimmy Butler turned down another team interested in trading for him.
Butler wanted a maximum extension from the Miami Heat, which would be worth around $113 million and last until he was almost 40. When the Heat declined, he requested a trade on Jan. 2.
Despite saying he believes he can make any team a contender as long as he’s traded, Butler has been very particular about where he wants to be traded. The Memphis Grizzlies were reportedly interested in Butler, but he has expressed he would prefer to exclude them.
With the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls finalizing a significant trade between their stars, few teams have remained beyond the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported potential deals between the Warriors and Butler have stopped for now.
“The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there, and therefore, trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now,” Windhorst said.
BAM ADEBAYO MAKING HISTORY DROWNED OUT BY NBA’s BIG TRADE NEWS
Usually, becoming the second player in NBA history to accomplish something would be breaking news, but the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade took over the headlines.
In the Miami Heat’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, Bam Adebayo hit a buzzer-beating, winning shot to give them the victory.
Adebayo became second among centers in NBA history for most buzzer-beaters. He also tied Dwyane Wade for most buzzer-beaters in Heat franchise history.
Overall, it has been a roller-coaster season for him. But Adebayo is starting to regain his offensive rhythm as he is coming off the best three-game stretch of the season. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and seven assists on 60.8 percent shooting and 30 percent from three-point range. He will look to build on these performances against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 4.
HEAT VS. SPURS TAKEAWAYS: BAM ADEBAYO WINNER PROPELS VICTORY
The Miami Heat (24-23) took down the San Antonio Spurs (21-25) without Victor Wembanyama 105-103.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo had his best game of the season.
Adebayo topped off his third consecutive game of at least 20 points with a 30-point performance. He finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists on 61.9 percent shooting and 40 percent from three-point range. This was his second straight game, finishing with at least two three-pointers. The story of the night was his mid-range shots falling all night. He tied his career high with six midrange shots, and one of them was the buzzer-beating game-winner. Defensively, Adebayo was just as dominant, finishing with three blocks and two steals.
2. Tyler Herro had a rough shooting night.
Herro finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and eight assists on 26.7 percent shooting and missed all three-point attempts. Tonight was the end of Herro’s 79 consecutive games of hitting at least one three-pointer as he went 0-7. Beyond his rough shooting, which plagued most of the Heat, Herro’s gravity and playmaking were on full display tonight. He constantly drove to the basket and delivered great passes to open shooters all game.
3. Terry Rozier was on fire from the perimeter.
The level Rozier played at in this game is what the Heat expected of him when they traded for him last season. He finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 50 percent shooting and 55.6 percent from three-point range. This was only his fourth time this year making at least four threes in a game. A significant factor in this shooting resurgence was Rozier's focus on catch-and-shoot triples instead of difficult stepback jump shots from the perimeter.
4. Nikola Jovic remains an elite factor as the Heat’s sixth man.
Jovic finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 50 percent shooting and 42.9 percent from three-point range. For a long time, only Jovic and Rozier could convert on their threes this game. Beyond perimeter shooting, he displayed how much his defense improved as he finished with three steals.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI.