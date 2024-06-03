Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Reportedly Part Of Superstar Pool For Philadelphia 76ers
A reunion between Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers is looming as the organization reportedly desires a maximum-salary player.
The Heat should tread carefully about moving Butler because contract disagreements could result in a trade request. He is eligible for a two-year, $113 million max extension this summer. Butler, 34, is reportedly in the pool of superstars the Sixers have their eyes on, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.
"The Sixers want a maximum-salary player via free agency or a trade from a pool that includes Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram," Pompey reported.
Adding Butler to the tandem of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey immediately vaults the 76ers into championship contention with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. The duo of Embiid and Butler proved effective in their one season together in 2019 before falling to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the playoffs.
Philadelphia's front office then made the decision to re-sign Tobias Harris over Butler, a choice that could ultimately prevent a trade due to a lack of trust. The consensus is the 76ers chose the wrong forward because Harris averaged 17.2 points on 48.7 percent shooting last season compared to Butler's 20.8 points on 49.9 percent shooting.
Butler is also one of the best playoff risers while Harris went scoreless in their final postseason game against the New York Knicks.
