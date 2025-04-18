Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Saga Among 'Biggest Regrets' This Season
The Jimmy Butler saga continues to loom over the Miami Heat months after he was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
Butler's issues with the organization stemmed from last offseason. Heat president Pat Riley denied a contract extension for Butler, leading to a falling out between the two. Butler's age made it difficult for Riley and the Heat to commit to more seasons. Butler has a player option this summer but all signs pointed to him declining that option and entering free agency if not moved prior to the deadline.
Bleacher Report suggests not trading Butler during last offseason is something the Heat should regret.
"Between multiple suspensions, conflicting statements and an eventual trade near the deadline, it's been an ugly divorce between the two parties resulting in a 37-45 season for the Heat," the article wrote. "With few stars actually on the trade market last summer, Miami likely would have received a much stronger offer than the package of Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Davion Mitchell and a first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors in February."
The Heat received a solid haul for an aging player that was guaranteed to not return to the team. However, trading Butler at his peak trade value would have been last summer. With players such as Mikal Bridges and Dejounte Murray commanding multiple first-round picks through their trades, the Heat may have missed the biggest return value for the six-time All-Star.
