Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Shares Thoughts On Dwyane Wade Statue
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and legend Dwyane Wade have a strong connection.
There’s mutual respect and admiration between two of the best to wear the Heat uniform.
The eagerness to know what Wade’s statue will look like is immense. Butler recently shared his thoughts on what Wade’s statue means.
“All I do know is as much as he’s done for this organization and for this city and for the game of basketball, he’s beloved by everybody,” Butler said. “He’s hated by a lot of people too because he beat up on their favorite teams, rightfully so. I just got so much love, so does this city, so does this organization. So whatever statue there is, just know that it’s all heart inside the statue.”
It’s all love, indeed. Butler went into more detail about how Wade influenced him in other ways besides the game.
“His influence on me is much bigger than basketball,” Butler said. “I talk to him about being a man, a father, all that good stuff. Basketball is great, but at the end of the day, I’m now more than ever going to always be a father.”
Family is a big deal for Butler and Wade. As fathers, they want to be the best role models for their children.
Zaire Wade opted to enter the G League Draft. As for Butler, he hopes his daughter chooses to play basketball.
Butler and Wade share many similarities. They represent the Heat to the heart, are fathers, and were once teammates with the Chicago Bulls.
In addition, both attended Marquette University.
