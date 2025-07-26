Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis Poised For Explosive Bench Role
The Miami Heat's recent first-round draft selection has been exciting fans over the past month. While guard Kasparas Jakucionis did not have the strongest Summer League performance, there is still reason to be excited about his outlook this season.
Bleacher Report looked at all the first-round rookies and predicted what their roles would be with their teams this season. Jakucionis is expected to see a bench role as a combo guard.
"Kasparas Jakucionis looked like a potential starting option for Miami Heat until they traded for Norman Powell," the article wrote. "The rookie could work his way into the first unit if Miami chooses to play Andrew Wiggins at the four and Bam Adebayo at center. But Jakucionis will have to earn that promotion with strong play off the bench. He's a skilled shotmaker, smart passer and clever finisher who may need time to adjust against NBA defenders. He fell to No. 20 with teams uncertain about his ability to create separation and get off clean shots. The optimal outcome for Jakucionis shows a guard who can operate at the point with his IQ and ball-screen play, but also become interchangeable due to his size and shooting ability."
Jakucionis has been viewed by many as one of the notable first-round steals. The Illinois product struggled throughout Summer League but we have seen many instances of players underperforming in Vegas before breaking out their rookie season. Jakucionis has the skillsets to be a strong piece of this franchise for years to come.