Miami Heat’s Kel’el Ware Ranked As Expected Among Top Rookies Of Preseason
Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware is passing the test.
After his impressive preseason debut against the Charlotte Hornets, he’s earned the respect of HoopsHype.
The website ranks Ware as No. 14 among the best rookies of the preseason. Ware was drafted No. 15 so he's right on par.
It’s impressive to see Ware getting this praise. Before the preseason, it was a different story. One game has changed opinion.
Ware finished with 13 points, five rebounds, two steals, and four blocks on 55.6 percent shooting in 16 minutes against the Hornets. He also had two steals.
Heat second-rounded Pelle Larsson checked in at No. 27. He had 10 points, two assists, and made two 3-pointers against the Hornets.
The ranking tells us Ware has potential to be a versatile player. His size, height, and excelling at both ends are a bonus.
Bam Adebayo and Ware can be defensive nightmares for opposing teams. Adebayo is one of the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year this season, and Ware has a chance to be part of that conversation someday.
Coach Erik Spoelstra should play Ware early. No, it’s not too soon.
This is Heat basketball. Embrace the challenge. To be part of this roster, Ware must prove he can continue to be aggressive and consistent.
Once he starts developing a solid basketball IQ and improves his three-point game, he could go down as one of the biggest steals of this year’s draft.
