Miami Heat’s Kel’el Ware Takes Home League Award For January
Despite a roller-coaster season because of Jimmy Butler’s suspension and trade rumors, Tyler Herro’s first All-Star selection and Kel’el Ware have been the main bright spots for the Miami Heat.
After moving up to being the Heat’s starting center, Kel’el Ware was named Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month.
In January, Ware averaged 13 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 57 percent shooting and 45 percent from three-point range.
Arguably, his best game of the season was on Jan. 19 against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama. Although he didn’t start, Ware outplayed him, which was a huge reason the Heat won. He finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks on 52.6 percent shooting and 20 percent from three-point range.
Ware wasn’t selected for the Rising Stars event on All-Star weekend despite Ware winning Rookie of the Month and currently being in the top 10 in the Kia Rookie Ladder.
COULD MIAMI HEAT STILL HAVE A CHANCE AT LUKA DONCIC DESPITE LAKERS TRADE?
Despite being involved in one of the most surprising trades in sports history, Luka Doncic may eventually be able to join the Miami Heat.
On ESPN’s Get Up, Brian Windhorst explained how Doncic may not resign with the Los Angeles Lakers after the last year of his deal expires if they aren’t set to surround him with plenty of talent since LeBron James may be retiring around when the negotiations start.
“They don’t get the supermax privilege,” Windhorst said. “They can’t give him that $350 million. They can offer him a $100 million less. So, I would say to you it’s not a guarantee for sure that Luka is going to rip off a five-year deal in July. He may want to see how things play out. The Lakers have to do some work over the next few months to convince him he wants to get locked in.”
In contrast, the Heat have a roster already set for being a contender as long as they can have another superstar to replace Jimmy Butler. Doncic would be a great fit alongside Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who are entering the primes of their careers as All-Star caliber players.
The Kevin O’Connor Show podcast mentioned Doncic reportedly has always loved both the Heat and Laker franchises and cities.
“The two teams that had long been rumored as Luka Doncic’s potential destinations if he were to ever leave Dallas, it was always Lakers and Heat,” O’Connor said. “For years, that’s what it’s been. I’ve always heard Luka loves the weather in Miami. He loves the franchise there.”
MIAMI HEAT’S JIMMY BUTLER REPORTEDLY “FOCUSED ON” JOINING PHOENIX SUNS
As the trade deadline approaches, Jimmy Butler seems locked in on one destination after requesting a trade from the Miami Heat and having the NBA world anticipate which team will ask for him.
The team Butler wants is the Phoenix Suns. Ever since Mat Ishbia took over ownership of the Phoenix Suns, they have not been shy about attempting to build a super team of NBA stars. Their goal is to pair Butler with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The only problem is Bradley Beal will have to be included in this trade, and he will not waive his no-trade clause.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared his thoughts about Butler being so supportive of a potential trade to the Suns it may not matter what any other team offers him to join.
“The thing to understand about Butler is that there’s nothing he wants to hear right now that doesn’t include getting him to the Suns,” Windhorst said. “That is the only thing he’s focused on. Honestly, I don’t think you could offer him any amount of money or any role on any team and hear he’s like, yup, I’ll get on the plane and let’s go.”
Butler previously wanted a maximum extension from the Heat, paying him around $113 million until he’s almost 40. Whether he’s changed his mind about this, he still has the last year of his current contract he can opt into for over $50 million.
“Now, if the Suns, who have been trying to put this together for weeks, can’t pull this off, I’ve got to tell you this has been quite the drama over the weeks,” Windhorst continued. It’s been an incredible drama behind the scenes as they have tried to put together three, four, and five-team deals. If that all fails by Thursday, I think a team could just go make a deal for Butler and not worry about the contract.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.