Miami Heat's Longest-Tenured Player May Need Change Of Scenery
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is the longest-tenured member of the team, having been drafted in 2017. While his early years were not the most productive, Adebayo had a breakout 2019-20 campaign. He earned his first All-Star nod and has been one of the better centers in basketball since.
Adebayo, 27, is a player the Heat plan to build around with the new-look team after Jimmy Butler's exit. However, Bleacher Report believes the center may have overstayed his welcome in Miami and could be in need of a change of scenery.
"It might be a smart time for Bam Adebayo to look for a new home after eight years in Miami," the article wrote.
At 6'-foot-9, Adebayo is not the typical frame for a center. After drafting Kel'el Ware last offseason, the Heat experimented playing the eight-year veteran at power forward.
"Adebayo is the Heat's No. 2 offensive option, but he has not fully delivered in that role. Despite his defense slipping a bit this season, Adebayo is still a force on that end. It might be time for him to look to become a defensive juggernaut for another team. It could get difficult to trade Adebayo with his extension kicking in next season, but he might have stayed too long in Miami."
While it seems unlikely Adebayo is moved this offseason, it could be an idea floating throughout the front office after the strong rookie season of Ware. If there is a superstar available in trade discussions this summer such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Adebayo may be eyed as an integral trade piece.
