Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Calls Teammate "The American Me"
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is enjoying a nice start to this season.
The 2022 first-round pick had a solid showing Friday night in the Heat's 124-111 win against the Indiana Pacers, securing their first win in NBA Cup play. He had 11 points, six rebounds with an assist and a steal in 30 minutes.
Jovic played Friday's game in a fitted face mask after he was diagnosed with a reduced septum on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons. His veteran teammate, Jimmy Butler, is no stranger to having fun with his teammates.
Friday night was no different as he was captured on the Heat bench wearing a face mask, poking fun at his young teammate.
After the game, Jovic was interviewed by FanDuel Sports Network. He was asked, "So you are the Serbian Jimmy Butler?"
"Or he's the American me", Jovic responded after a long pause.
In another clip that was posted to Twitter by HEAT on FanDuel Sports Network, Jovic poked even more fun at his veteran teammate.
When asked "What was it like to see Jimmy wearing a mask on the bench in support of you the entire game", Jovic responded with "I mean, he is just trying to be like me. It is hard having all these fans around... he's just trying to be cool."
Jovic is averaging eight points and four rebounds in 11 games, making eight starts.
One thing is for sure: the teammate relationship between Jovic and Butler makes for some fun entertainment.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan