Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Helps Offset Jimmy Butler's Absence In Win Against T-Wolves
Forward Nikola Jovic had the best game in a Miami Heat uniform this season.
Jovic made the tying layup and go-ahead foul shot with 7.8 seconds left as the Heat defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-94 Sunday. Jovic showed emotion by flexing his muscles and mean mug under the basket.
Jovic had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game off the bench this season.
“It was easy,” Jovic said. “Spo had a great play. He told me I might have a chance, and if I get it, I have to take it. Duncan told me he’s gonna pass it, and Tyler told me to shoot it. So yeah, I kind of went off of a back screen, and I was open, made it, and that’s it.”
It’s a great moment for the 21-year-old Serbian. To have a coach trust him to close out a game is something a player would want from a coach. It helps boost his confidence.
Jovic was fearless all game long, especially in the fourth quarter. He was confident in knocking down three-pointers and played solid defense.
“As the youngest guy, I have to be the guy who’s going to bring that attention,” Jovic said. “I just had to show that I can do it and help this team win. You got to stay locked in the whole season; even though we started out bad, I still feel we got a good chance to be at the top.”
With the victory, the Heat snapped their three-game losing streak.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina