Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Proving He Can Be Counted On In Clutch Moments
Miami Heat third-year forward Nikola Jovic is ready for the big moments at all times.
He showed that by hitting the winning basket in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jovic finished with 15 points, coming off the bench shooting 6 of 11 from the field. He had 7 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter including a nice layup over Rudy Gobert late in the game that cut it to one.
The Miami Heat were desperately in need of a win after losing their last three and playing this game without Jimmy Butler. Butler is out with a sprained ankle and there is no telling when he will return to the lineup.
With consistent poor play from Bam Adebayo to start the season and little scoring punch from him, the Miami Heat need other players to step up as his lack of production is costing the Heat wins.
Jovic did that on a night that Kevin Love returned to the starting lineup. Love only played 13 minutes, but definitely provided an emotional boost to the Heat and allowed Jovic to come off the bench and provide a spark off the bench with his scoring.
The Heat return to the floor on Tuesday at Detroit and have two more on the road versus Indiana before returning home Nov. 18.
Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube
X: @ComeOnNowPod