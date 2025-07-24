Miami Heat's Offseason Addition Could Become Hot Target For Gamblers
The Miami Heat's acquisition of Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers has quietly been one of the bigger trades this offseason. NBA.com released an article detailing how Powell's new situation could improve his stock in fantasy basketball this season.
"In need of a scoring punch, the Heat acquired Powell to help solidify their starting lineup," the article wrote. "He is coming off a resurgent season in which he averaged 21.8 points and 3.0 3-pointers per game for the Clippers. It was an efficient performance with him shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 80.4 percent from the free-throw line and 41.8 percent from behind the arc. Also noteworthy was his 26.1 percent usage rate, which was more than six percentage points higher than his mark from the previous season. The Heat don’t have great scoring threats outside of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, so shot attempts shouldn’t be difficult for Powell to come by."
Powell, a longtime NBA veteran, has always been a solid scorer. However, last season with the Clippers, he saw a breakout season with career-highs in multiple statistical categories. Even though Powell became an elite scorer with the Clippers, he was the third scoring option behind projected future Hall of Famers James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
Now in Miami, Powell could see even more of a scoring opportunity. While Tyler Herro has established himself as the main scorer in the backcourt, Powell could serve as the No. 2 option for a team eyeing a playoff push in a decimated Eastern Conference.