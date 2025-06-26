Miami Heat's Pat Riley Ecstatic After Drafting Guard Kasparas Jakucionis
The Miami Heat selected Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis with the 20th pick in the NBA draft.
Although the Heat were widely expected to draft Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., the organization appears pleased with their actual selection.
Heat president Pat Riley seemed more thrilled than anyone. He was caught on camera celebrating the pick in the draft-night war room, enthusiastically pointing towards colleagues around him.
During his freshman season at Illinois, Jakucionis averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while converting 31.8 percent of his three-point attempts. The 6‑foot‑6 and 205‑pound guard earned All‑Big Ten third team and All‑Freshman team honors.
Some analysts believe Jakucionis could emerge as the draft’s top pick‑and‑roll player, with the potential to step into a role similar to former Heat guard Goran Dragić as one of Miami’s primary ball handlers.
Jakucionis has been compared by ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony to Austin Reeves and Andrew Nembhard.
After missing out on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Riley and the Heat were under pressure to land a key draft prospect. With the team now grabbing a lead guard to initiate their offense, the organization feels it’s moving back in the right direction.
Hopefully the selection of Jakucionis helps ease the disappointment of missing on Durant. Even so, landing Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga with a trade could be the cherry on top.
More Miami Heat News
Miami Heat Select Kasparas Jakucionis With No. 20 Pick
Miami Heat Lose Out On Walter Clayton Jr. In NBA Draft
NBA Insider Outlines Andrew Wiggins To Lakers Trade Scenario As Buzz Grows Before 2025 NBA Draft