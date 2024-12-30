Miami Heat's Terry Rozier Willing To Defend Tyler Herro "At All Costs"
The altercation between Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson is dominating headlines but the actions of Terry Rozier are also being praised on social media.
Rozier was among those ejected after Herro and Thompson scuffled near the end of Sunday's 104-100 win. Both benches cleared immediately after Thompson threw Herro to the ground.
After the game, Rozier spoke on how important it is to defend his teammate.
"I got a lot of love for Tyler, just a great dude," Rozier said. "We gotta protect him. It's natural instincts."
As a 10-year veteran, Rozier has seen many scuffles break out on the court. Herro has become a leader in the Heat locker room and Rozier did everything in his power to protect him during the incident. He was closest on the court to Herro when the altercation took place.
Rozier was set to inbound the ball with 35.7 seconds left. After Herro was pushed to the ground, he was quick to intervene. Rozier pushed Thompson and also got involved with Rockets guard Jalen Green. Both benches cleared and Rozier was one of the players at the bottom of the pile.
Rozier's performance this season has been inconsistent. Many Heat fans have predicted trade scenarios involving him. Rozier's $24.9 million salary is easy to match other stars' contracts in a potential move. Even with his subpar play on Sunday, his quick defense of his teammate is being celebrated on social media.
The 2015 first-round pick came to Miami midway through last season. He started 30 games as the team made their way to the playoffs. Heading into this season, he was projected to be the starting point guard but Herro's breakout relegated Rozier to a different role. This season, he is averaging 12 points, four rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 40 percent from the field.
It is unknown whether Rozier or others will face further punishment from the league for their roles in the altercation.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
