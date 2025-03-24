Miami Heat's Tyler Herro And Bam Adebayo Remaining Focused Amid Jimmy Butler's Return
Emotions are running high as Jimmy Butler nears his return to Miami after being traded to the Golden State Warriors.
Or maybe not. Heat stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo mirrored Butler's energy in his candid interview reflecting on his tenure with the Heat.
"It'll be fun I think. It's another game for us honestly," Herro said after the Charlotte Hornets victory. "We just came off a ten-game losing streak, we've got bigger things to worry about at this point. We just need to win games. Obviously, Jimmy's coming back here but it's a regular game."
To be fair, you can't blame the Heat for keeping the main thing the main thing. They are fighting for their playoff lives after losing 10 in a row before Sunday. Meanwhile, Butler has revitalized Golden State's season, boasting a 16-3 record in the starting lineup.
Plus, there will likely be a whirlwind of emotions when Butler finally touches down in Miami.
"It's gonna be a great game," Adebayo said. "I feel like it's gonna be high intensity. It's gonna be a great game for both teams, and we'll see who comes out with the W."
The two square off at Kaseya Center on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.