Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Drops NSFW Explanation For Team Struggles
The Miami Heat are leading the league in one major category.
It's just not one that a team would want to have. Miami's Saturday night loss to the Chicago Bulls marked its eighth loss this season after leading by at least 15 points.
Their 17-point advantage in the second quarter dwindled by halftime, extending their double-digit woes. Heat guard Tyler Herro was blunt about the team effort, unable to pinpoint the cause of the team's losses.
"S***, if we knew, we would do it," Herro said. "Not really sure how to get over the hurdle right now, but just continuing to stick with it. I don't know if we moved in the standings, but I think we're in the same spot. Gotta stick with it and keep fighting."
Coach Erik Spoelstra expressed more optimism, encouraging this loss to shift the season's direction.
"We're all in this together," Spoelstra said. "That's what I told the group right now. I'm fulling with them, this is an opportunity for all of us to face our demons to get past this. This is not something that's comfortable for any of us, but I see something amazing on the other side if we collectively overcome this."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
