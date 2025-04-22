Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Gives Blunt Response To Game 1 Loss to Cavaliers
The Miami Heat have been known as an underdog in recent years.
While the organization is a winning franchise historically, their last few appearances in the playoffs have been as lower seeds in the Eastern Conference. Notably, their 2023 NBA Finals appearance was the conclusion of a cinderella playoff run as the No. 8 seed in the East.
This season, the Heat squeaked into the playoffs after winning two games in the Play-In Tournament as the original No. 10 seed.
Miami lost to the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers by over more than points. Heat star Tyler Herro expressed his frustration following the loss while looking forward to Game 2.
"We got punked in the first game, and we can't let that happen tomorrow," the All-Star told reporters.
Herro scored 21 points in Game 1 behind his solid outing from three-point range, shooting 50 percent. He added three rebounds and two assists to his statline.
The Heat have been a physical team throughout the season behind their big man tandem of Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. They look to match up with the Cavaliers' All-Star level duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
The Heat are 12-point underdogs heading into the anticipated matchup on Wednesday night. They hope to steal a game in Cleveland before the series heads to Miami on Saturday.
