Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Has Strong Duncan Robinson Declaration Amid Departure
The Miami Heat took its biggest offseason loss at the start of free agency.
The team traded shooting guard Duncan Robinson to the Detroit Pistons in a sign-and-trade, who spent seven seasons with Miami. Amid the emotional goodbyes, All-Star guard Tyler Herro wrote a simple message on social media, labeling Robinson as a franchise legend.
"Heat legend. My dawg. Love," Herro wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday.
Herro sat behind Robinson for most of his career until he got the starting role following his Sixth Man of the Year campaign in 2022.
Robinson was a part of Miami's 2020 and 2023 Finals teams, serving as a solid rotation player in each appearance amid injuries to Goran Dragic (2020) and Herro (2023). He was knocked out of the starting rotation in the 2022 postseason, which many believe could've catapulted their championship chances if he had played more.
The former Heat guard is the fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 3-pointers. During his time in Miami, Robinson averaged 11.3 points on 39.7 percent shooting. He was shuffled around the starting lineup during his Heat tenure, but his impact was undeniable nonetheless.
Robinson will look to impact another playoff contender in the Pistons, giving them a reliable shooter to counter Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey upon his return from injury.
