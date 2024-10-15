Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Looking Forward To Facing New Challenge This Season
The Miami Heat are going into the season fully healthy.
Terry Rozier is playing the point guard role, taking some of the on-ball duties from Tyler Herro. This leaves Herro playing off the ball more, which he is looking forward to.
“It’s probably my first season, besides my rookie year, where I kind of don’t have as many ball handling duties as I have in the past," Herro said. "Obviously, I love having the ball in my hands. Being able to kind of flow into that is going to be easier on me. It’ll be more efficient on my game. Playing off Terry, playing off Jimmy and Bam, not necessarily having to be the main guard handling the ball. It’s good. I like it. Takes some time to get used to. I haven’t really done that since I was at Kentucky. Something that I’m open to doing and excited about,
The 6-foot-5 guard has played the ball handler position most of his time in the NBA, but is ready to switch it up.
Rozier being healthy adds a good dynamic, as Herro now has an opportunity to play a pure shooting role. This is one of the deepest rosters the team has in a few years. With a point guard, each player can play their natural position.
Herro is expected to play at shooting guard, his more natural position. He is ready to play whatever role entering his sixth season.
"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship," Herro said recently
Ryan Diamond is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI.
