Miami Heat Fans Lump Kevin Durant With Tyler Herro's Bizarre Social Media Post

Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is interviewed after the Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Everything around the Miami Heat has been centered around the NBA Draft and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

Like, literally everything. Heat guard Tyler Herro posted a picture of himself in a construction hat on social media. And somehow, fans found a way to loop Durant in again with this post.

As the Heat are deadlocked with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs in the Durant sweepstakes, they're looking for anything to sway momentum in their favor.

Other fans just converted this post into a future meme for Herro's underperformances. So the All-Star shouldn't be surprised if he sees this resurface amid an inefficient or lackluster game.

The Heat have gained some traction with reports that Phoenix is disapproving of Houston and San Antonio's packages. Still, they don't boast a great package with their current assets, with their rotation still not sufficient in a lot of fans' minds. Given Miami is withholding Herro and Bam Adebayo (and likely Kel'El Ware too), it's thin at impact players.

Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins have been the main names in the rotation outside of the young players. Unfortunately, those pieces may not be enough to land a player of Durant's caliber.

Nevertheless, Miami remains in trade conversations, and the situation will continue developing as Phoenix entertains all options.

