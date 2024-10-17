Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Names Newcomer Who Has Impressed The Most
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro sees rookie Pelle Larsson helping off of the bench this season.
Larsson, the No. 44 pick, was brought to the team to help from the perimeter after shooting nearly 40 from the 3-point in college. His scoring presence resembles Herro.
Herro gave high praise to Larsson.
“Pelle Larsson. Everybody thinks he needs a couple years but I'm like, he’s ready to play now," Herro said. "He does all little things you need to win a chip, he’s going to be good,"
After a solid first game against the Charlotte Hornets, his potential was noted. He is making coaches take notice.
"He’s an elite role player," coach Erik Spoelstra said.
Larsson has looked comfortable in the preseason. He has been taking good shots, while also looking aggressive on defense. He was brought in to be a shooter, but he has shown to be a hustler while going out to grab loose balls and jumping for rebounds.
Miami has a lot of depth at their wing positions. Larsson is getting noticed by his coaching staff, and showing what he is capable of doing for the team. From hitting a game-winning shot in summer league to calling game on free throws in the preseason, and shooting well, he is showing that he is capable of standing out when he needs to. The 6-foot-5 guard has been making himself earn his minutes, knowing that they will not just be given to him on this roster.
