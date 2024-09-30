Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Ready To Embrace Any Role For 2024 Championship Run
There is a lot of talk amongst NBA fans and media about whether Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will come off the bench as a sixth man or continue being a starter.
The shooting guard averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 40 games as a starter last season. The likelihood of him coming off the bench is not high.
Herro is going into his sixth season in the league with two NBA Finals appearances and three Eastern Conference appearances under his belt. He is ready to embrace any role given to him coming off one of the best seasons of his career.
"Y'all can say I'm a starter or I'm off the bench," Herro said. "We gonna let the best coach in the league decide and we gonna let one of the best GM/presidents to ever do this decide...I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship. It sounds like the five-year veteran is comfortable with any role, as long as the team wins. Less focused on himself, he is more focused on the team's success, which is key to any team winning."
The Heat are ready to go to war with any team. Jimmy Butler came to media day without a new hairdo, unlike the past two seasons. He is prepared for the season, ready to win. Butler is ready to finally get a hold of the Larry O'Brien Trophy after falling short in his five years with the team.
Ryan Diamond is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at radiamond15@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @RyanDiam15