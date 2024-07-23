Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Strikes Back At Fan on Social Media Posting

Video on social media showed Tyler Herro hitting jumper after jumper. He was challenged by a fan on X and it did not sit well with Herro. He responded in kind.

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks for a shot against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro is not one to shy from responding to criticism on social media.

A video was posted on social media of Herro draining three-point shots. Some fan made light of the shooting finesse Herro displayed in the segment where he hit 37 shots in a row.

"Now please do that, while guarded," said @giofromtheyay.

It was also posted on X, by someone under the handle @FirstFakee who said Herro could only make those shots if he had @giofromtheyay guarding him.

The lack of respect did not sit well with Herro, who was compelled to respond. Herro invited the fan to come play some defense.

"Come guard me," Herro said.

It is no secret Herro did not finish the season well. He was almost invisible during the first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Some felt he caved under the pressure of playing without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, who were both injured.

Herro was voted as the top sixth man two years ago. While injuries have hampered his ability to get on the floor, he has not been making the most out of the games he did see action.

Perhaps he recorded his shooting drill to put people on notice he is ready to go once practice starts on Oct. 1.

The Heat will need Herro to return to the form he displayed earlier in his career if they are going to make a serious run in the NBA Playoffs next season.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL