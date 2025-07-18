Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Gets Massive Nomination In This NBA Ranking
Throughout the Miami Heat’s extensive success in their franchise’s history, one of their most notable attributes has been the ability to scout undrafted talent.
Only a few teams can claim to have successfully turned as many undrafted players into rotational players as the Heat. Even fewer can say they have found one as impactful as Udonis Haslem. The Heat legend was recently listed in a ClutchPoints article as one of the best undrafted players ever to win a championship.
“The Miami Heat have a knack in finding hidden gems,” the article wrote. “And their biggest success story is Udonis Haslem, who went undrafted at the 2002 NBA Draft. After a stint overseas, the Heat took a chance on the 6-foot-7 enforcer. Haslem instantly answered the call as a bruiser and reliable frontcourt defender capable of containing the best power forwards in the game. His hard work and hustle was so contagious, he helped the Heat win three NBA titles.”
For his career, Haslem averaged 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds on 48.9 percent shooting. Beyond his contributions to the Heat’s three championships, he sacrificed playing more later in his career to be a valued mentor and veteran in the locker room, echoing many of Erik Spoelstra’s directions. This helped lead Miami to three improbable Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals appearances over the last decade.
