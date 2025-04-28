Miami Heat Select French Rim Protector In Latest NBA Mock Draft
The Miami Heat are one loss away from looking ahead to the offseason.
After moving on from Jimmy Butler after five seasons at the trade deadline, the Heat will be looking to revamp their roster through both the draft and free agency period.
CBS Sports released their latest mock draft as the first round of the playoffs concludes this week. The Heat are projected to select French center Joan Beringer at No. 20. He plays for Slovenian team KK Cedevita Olimpija.
"Beringer is a frontcourt prospect with a 7-4 wingspan who provides defensive versatility and the ability to rim-protect," the article wrote. "Is he ready to contribute in the NBA next season? Probably not. But there's a lot to like with this 18 year-old from Serbia."
This season, Beringer averaged 4.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while leading Cedevita Olimpija to the Slovenian Basketball Cup.
Miami adding a big man would be interesting considering the tandem of Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. Adebayo has multiple All-Star nods while being under contract for the next couple of seasons. Ware was selected with the Heat's first-round pick last summer and had an impressive rookie campaign.
Many teams are trying to find the next Victor Wembanyama. Beringer, 18, is not as refined as a prospect as Wembanyama was entering the 2023 draft. However, his skills could be developed at the NBA level given his frame and potential.
