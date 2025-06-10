Miami Heat Select International 'Speedy Guard' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
The Miami Heat have a free agency decision on their hands regarding the future of recent acquisition Davion Mitchell. The guard made a strong impact in Miami over his two-month stretch with the team. However, while many believe the Heat share a strong interest in re-signing the 26-year-old guard, the team may still pursue the position in this month's NBA draft.
A new mock draft from The Ringer predicts the Miami Heat select French guard Nolan Traore of Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball at No. 20. Traore, 19, is compared to former All-Star Jeff Teague in The Ringer's scouting report.
"Traore’s stock seemingly has been in free fall from the moment he lit up the Nike Hoop Summit in April 2024," the article wrote. "He was projected as a drink-stirring lead guard who could use his speed and wiggliness to create advantages with the ball in his hands, but aside from a recent surge for Saint-Quentin, there hasn’t been enough reliably efficient scoring. Miami has a history of taking disappointing performers with major pedigree and instilling confidence in them. Is there a huge difference between Traore and someone like Jeremiah Fears, who’s projected to go much higher? Several NBA decision makers don’t think so. Maybe Miami is among that group, too."
After the disappointment of Terry Rozier but the emergence of Tyler Herro as a lead scorer, adding a guard even if Mitchell is retained would be a strong decision for the franchise. The team already has a decent amount of forwards and centers who share meaningful rotational minutes. Traore would presumably have an immediate role in the rotation, especially if the team tries to offload Rozier's contract this summer.