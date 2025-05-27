Miami Heat Select 'Standout Freshman' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
The Miami Heat could be on the hunt for another center this offseason. The team experimented playing three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo at power forward after drafting rookie standout Kel'el Ware in last summer's draft.
In USA Today's latest mock draft, the Heat are predicted to select Georgetown Hoyas center Thomas Sorber with the No. 20 pick.
"The standout freshman required surgery to repair a foot injury suffered Feb. 15 and missed the rest of the season," the article wrote. "That could alter his plans for the draft, but Sorber is a stellar inside threat who’s just as comfortable cutting to the basket on pick-and-rolls as he is backing down opponents. His rebounding and rim protection will make him an asset, as he continues to grow into his frame."
Sorber has been a recent climber in the draft process. Under coach Ed Cooley, the Hoyas were not a tournament-caliber team this season despite starting with a 12-2 record. Sorber was a big reason for the early success behind his post scoring and defense. The freshman averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.
A concern for Sorber is is ability to shoot from the arc. The big man shot 16.2 percent from three-point range this season. The Heat have Adebayo and Ware in the frontcourt but neither can claim their three-point shooting is a strong asset of their game.
Erik Spoelstra could have a field day developing Sorber at the NBA level but with his injury, it may take time to get him going. If the Heat select him, a stint with the Sioux Falls Skyforce could be in store for Sorber to both rehab his injury while also improving his game.