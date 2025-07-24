Miami Heat Should Consider Pairing $195 Million Star Beside Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat haven't exactly had the best success with acquiring superstar talent.
But that won't stop us from exploring potential names to head to South Florida. One Bleacher Report article lobbed some big names who could possibly request trades soon, with Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen gracing the list.
"The Jazz would like us to know that the 28-year-old Markkanen is totally a cornerstone for the future, and that they're totally not trading him, but that he's also clearly not untouchable," the article wrote. "Sure, Utah doesn't have to deal Markkanen right now. It also doesn't seem like he would demand a trade one-year after getting his windfall. This is a dynamic that will erode over a little more time."
The All-Star forward has been tied to Miami for a while now as a possible suitor for its frontcourt. He dipped in production last season, averaging 19 points on 42.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3-point range. Regardless, he would be an offensive weapon for the Heat alongside Bam Adebayo. He could elevate as a No. 2 scorer to Tyler Herro, allowing Adebayo to be more of a defensive threat with some offensive pressure alleviated.
"Perhaps Markkanen gets frustrated with the emphasis on youthful development," the article wrote. "Maybe he just tires of hearing his name in trade rumors and decides to formally join them to end the suspense."
A potential trade would likely involve Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, and a few first-round picks.